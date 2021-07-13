Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

TRUCE BR holds anti-violence walk after recent shootings, murders

By Perry Robinson
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 11:22 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a violent weekend in the Capital Area after four separate shootings left two dead and three others hurt, including a 4-year-old child.

In response to the recent crime wave, a community initiative called TRUCE is trying to steer youth away from violence.

On Monday, July 12, the group held a neighborhood walk with different members of law enforcement and several community activists in an effort to end gun violence.

“I never thought that I would be putting my one-year-old grandbaby to rest,” said Hope Provost. “I never thought that in a million years.”

RELATED STORIES:

Provost lost her granddaughter after a triple shooting on the Memorial Day holiday. Ja’Tyri Brown and two others were killed after a shooting at the Fairway View Apartments.

”It’s senseless things they’re doing that’s affecting family’s long term,” said Briana Brady, Brown’s cousin.

Brown’s family participated in the march in hopes that their story may help someone walk away instead of grabbing a gun.

“Whatever we have to do, even though it’s painful, we’re going to do it,” added Provost.

District Attorney Hillar Moore said for things to get better, it must start at home.

“It has to be from the people themselves from the ground up and that’s why we want to come out to them and say, ‘This is your city,’” said Moore. “We’re in charge of certain aspects, however, it has to come from you, from your heart, your mind. It has to be there and we want people to hear that message.”

He added parents must step up and hold their kids more accountable.

”You have to be a parent, not a friend to these young children and oftentimes, we don’t see that,” explained Moore.

He hopes that by hearing the words of this one family that people will think twice before trying to take somebody’s life.

In the meantime, Provost said they’ll continue to do what they can to make sure no family has to share this same pain.

”It’s taking a while to heal from the process but I’m going to do everything that I can do with my family’s help to keep my grandbaby’s name alive,” she noted.

For more information on the next TRUCE walk, you can contact the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office at 225-389-3400.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
Former La. Governor Edwin Edwards has died at 93
BRPD investigating 3 shooting scenes Sunday evening
Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office
Deputies arrest man in connection with deadly Plaquemine shooting
The nurse says she wishes this on no one, and hopes they are able to catch the carjacker soon.
Nurse, victim of OLOL carjacking recounts experience as one of the scariest moments of her life
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video

Latest News

Some voters in Ascension Parish are trying to recall six current council members.
Ascension residents fed up with some parish council members, as recall efforts ramp up
According to ESPN, Phoenix Suns assistant coach Willie Green is the front-runner on a...
Suns’ assistant coach Green reportedly front-runner for Pelicans head coach vacancy
Offshore Oil Rig
La. lawmakers urge President Biden to end pause on offshore oil production
Jordan Bradford
Man arrested for concealed weapon at OLOL