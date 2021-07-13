TRUCE BR holds anti-violence walk after recent shootings, murders

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It was a violent weekend in the Capital Area after four separate shootings left two dead and three others hurt, including a 4-year-old child.

In response to the recent crime wave, a community initiative called TRUCE is trying to steer youth away from violence.

On Monday, July 12, the group held a neighborhood walk with different members of law enforcement and several community activists in an effort to end gun violence.

“I never thought that I would be putting my one-year-old grandbaby to rest,” said Hope Provost. “I never thought that in a million years.”

Provost lost her granddaughter after a triple shooting on the Memorial Day holiday. Ja’Tyri Brown and two others were killed after a shooting at the Fairway View Apartments.

”It’s senseless things they’re doing that’s affecting family’s long term,” said Briana Brady, Brown’s cousin.

Brown’s family participated in the march in hopes that their story may help someone walk away instead of grabbing a gun.

“Whatever we have to do, even though it’s painful, we’re going to do it,” added Provost.

District Attorney Hillar Moore said for things to get better, it must start at home.

“It has to be from the people themselves from the ground up and that’s why we want to come out to them and say, ‘This is your city,’” said Moore. “We’re in charge of certain aspects, however, it has to come from you, from your heart, your mind. It has to be there and we want people to hear that message.”

He added parents must step up and hold their kids more accountable.

”You have to be a parent, not a friend to these young children and oftentimes, we don’t see that,” explained Moore.

He hopes that by hearing the words of this one family that people will think twice before trying to take somebody’s life.

In the meantime, Provost said they’ll continue to do what they can to make sure no family has to share this same pain.

”It’s taking a while to heal from the process but I’m going to do everything that I can do with my family’s help to keep my grandbaby’s name alive,” she noted.

For more information on the next TRUCE walk, you can contact the East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney’s Office at 225-389-3400.

