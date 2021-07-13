Summer melon and berry salad with watermelon vinaigrette

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - On a hot summer day nothing beats a crisp, cool salad with a zesty vinaigrette. Incorporate our favorite summertime fruits into both the salad and the dressing, and you have a showstopper on your hands. For an extra treat consider adding boiled shrimp to this salad.

Prep Time: 1½ Hours

Yields: 4 Servings

Ingredients for Vinaigrette:

2 cups red watermelon, cubed and seeded

1 tsp balsamic vinegar

¼ tsp red pepper flakes

salt and cracked black pepper to taste

Method for Vinaigrette:

In bowl of a food processor, add cubed melon and purée until smooth. Strain and transfer liquid to a medium glass bowl, discarding solid. Add vinegar, red pepper flakes, salt and pepper then stir until well dissolved. Set dressing aside.

Ingredients for Salad:

1 cup cubed and seeded red watermelon

1 cup cubed and seeded yellow watermelon

1 cup cubed and seeded cantaloupe

1 cup cubed and seeded honeydew melon

½ cup fresh blueberries

½ cup fresh raspberries

½ cup finely sliced red onions

pinch red pepper flakes

2 cups fresh baby spinach leaves, shredded

1 cup crumbled feta cheese, optional

Method for Salad:

In a large glass bowl, combine melons, berries, onions and pepper flakes. Top with prepared vinaigrette and marinate for 1 hour in refrigerator. Stir gently every 15 minutes. Before serving, add spinach leaves and toss to coat. Serve salad in soup bowls topped with feta cheese if desired.

