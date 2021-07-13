SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: St. Amant Gators

ST. AMANT, La. (WAFB) - The St. Amant Gators start week nine of Sportsline Summer Camp.

Head coach David Oliver couldn’t say enough good things about his senior quarterback, who doubles as his punter and also handles place-kicking duties.

So, protecting him with the guys up front will be high on the priority list for the black and gold in 2021.

Oliver said he was encouraged by his guys who attended the Louisiana lineman camp, many of who will work to protect returning quarterback Cole Pourrier, so he can sling it to his favorite receiver, Noah Louque.

The Gators are only returning four starters on offense and just four on defense but Oliver said with 7-on-7 and off-season strength and conditioning, he and his staff will be ready to evaluate an otherwise young roster to follow up on last year’s 4-2 abbreviated season, which also included a first round loss to Ponchatoula in the Class 5A playoffs.

One of Pourrier’s key complementary assets to Louque in the passing game will be converted receiver W’Juantaz Paul at running back, who sees the Gator offense as the strength for 2021.

