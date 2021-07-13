Soft-shell crabs sautéed in crawfish butter

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - I use whaler-sized soft-shell crabs in this dish. Remember, don’t overcrowd the crabs in the pan while sautéing. Also, preheat your oven to keep the cooked crabs warm until all are prepared.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 6–8 Servings

Ingredients:

8 whaler soft-shell crabs, cleaned

2 cups crawfish tails, divided

½ cup melted butter, divided

2 cups milk

salt and black pepper to taste

granulated garlic to taste

3 cups seasoned flour

½ cup vegetable oil, divided

8 cloves garlic, peeled, thinly sliced and divided

¼ cup chopped parsley

8 lemon wedges

Method:

Preheat oven to 350°F. Clean soft-shell crabs by picking up end of shells and removing gills with a paring knife. Remove eyes and mouth as well as the apron on the underside of the crab. In a large bowl, add milk and season lightly with salt, pepper and granulated garlic. Add crabs and press into milk to moisten well. Refrigerate at least 30 minutes. Set aside. In a large pan, place seasoned flour. When ready to cook, remove crabs from milk, drain well and dredge in seasoned flour, 2 at a time, shaking off excess. Transfer to a plate and set aside. In a 12–14 inch skillet, combine ¼ cup butter with ¼ cup vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Add ¼ of sliced garlic and cook 2–3 minutes to impart flavor into oil. Add 2 crabs, shell side down, allowing to brown nicely prior to turning. Add ½ cup crawfish tails then cook 8–10 minutes, turning crabs once during cooking process. Transfer crabs and crawfish butter to baking pan and place in oven to keep warm. Continue to cook crabs in batches, adding a small amount of oil and butter, portion of garlic and crawfish until all crabs are finished. When ready to serve, place crabs on a large platter, top with crawfish butter then garnish with parsley and lemon wedges.

