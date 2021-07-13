Showers & storms a good bet again today

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our rainy pattern of recent weeks and months shows no signs of breaking anytime soon. There is no particular trigger in place to cause the rains, rather it’s the lack of a ‘lid’ on the atmosphere that is resulting in above-normal rain coverage. With high pressure centers parked to our east and west, the door remains open locally for daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms.

One difference we’ll likely see today is that rains will take a bit longer to start developing. Most of us will get through the morning hours dry, with best chances for any showers south of I-10 and closer to the coast.

By this afternoon, temperatures climbing to 90° or a little above will combine with elevated moisture levels to produce another day of good rain chances. I’ve got today’s chances posted at 60%, with rains most likely during the mid to late afternoon hours.

Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, July 13. (WAFB)

The days ahead offer little relief from the rainy pattern with the large-scale pattern largely remaining unchanged. Some days, such as Wednesday, might see slightly lower rain coverage, but even then scattered showers and thunderstorms can be expected.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, July 13. (WAFB)

Rain chances will stay in the 40% to 60% range through the weekend and into early next week, with highs near or slightly above 90° on most days.

WPC precipitation forecast through Tuesday, July 20. (WAFB)

The extended forecast hints at the potential of a summer ‘cool’ front approaching from the north next week. If that pans out, we may see yet another stretch of rains becoming even more widespread. For now, the outlook suggests rain totals of 2 inches or less on average over the next 7 days.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.