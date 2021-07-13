Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Showers & storms a good bet again today

Futurecast for Tuesday, July 13.
Futurecast for Tuesday, July 13.(WAFB)
By Steve Caparotta
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:31 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our rainy pattern of recent weeks and months shows no signs of breaking anytime soon. There is no particular trigger in place to cause the rains, rather it’s the lack of a ‘lid’ on the atmosphere that is resulting in above-normal rain coverage. With high pressure centers parked to our east and west, the door remains open locally for daily rounds of showers and thunderstorms.

One difference we’ll likely see today is that rains will take a bit longer to start developing. Most of us will get through the morning hours dry, with best chances for any showers south of I-10 and closer to the coast.

By this afternoon, temperatures climbing to 90° or a little above will combine with elevated moisture levels to produce another day of good rain chances. I’ve got today’s chances posted at 60%, with rains most likely during the mid to late afternoon hours.

Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, July 13.
Pinpoint forecast for Tuesday, July 13.(WAFB)

The days ahead offer little relief from the rainy pattern with the large-scale pattern largely remaining unchanged. Some days, such as Wednesday, might see slightly lower rain coverage, but even then scattered showers and thunderstorms can be expected.

10 day forecast as of Tuesday, July 13.
10 day forecast as of Tuesday, July 13.(WAFB)

Rain chances will stay in the 40% to 60% range through the weekend and into early next week, with highs near or slightly above 90° on most days.

WPC precipitation forecast through Tuesday, July 20.
WPC precipitation forecast through Tuesday, July 20.(WAFB)

The extended forecast hints at the potential of a summer ‘cool’ front approaching from the north next week. If that pans out, we may see yet another stretch of rains becoming even more widespread. For now, the outlook suggests rain totals of 2 inches or less on average over the next 7 days.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
Former La. Governor Edwin Edwards has died at 93
Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office
Deputies arrest man in connection with deadly Plaquemine shooting
Baton Rouge Police Department
23-year-old killed in shooting on Florida Blvd. suspect in custody
Jordan Bradford
Man arrested for concealed weapon at OLOL
Thomas McCormick and his twin brother Robert McCormick
THE INVESTIGATORS: Twin brothers accused of stealing $800k from Louisiana out on bond

Latest News

Monday, July 12, 2021
Expect daily rounds of scattered thunderstorms
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, July 12
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Monday, July 12
Monday, July 12, 2021
Expect good rain chances in days ahead but no washouts in forecast
Monday, July 12, 2021
Scattered to numerous showers, t-storms in the forecast to start week