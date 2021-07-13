Ask the Expert
Services announced for former Gov. Edwin Edwards

Former Governor Edwin Edwards addresses the media at a press conference before a birthday...
Former Governor Edwin Edwards addresses the media at a press conference before a birthday celebration and roast in the French Quarter in New Orleans, La., Saturday, July 30, 2011.(CHERYL GERBER | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former Governor Edwin Edwards will lie in honor in Memorial Hall at the State Capitol on Saturday, July 17, for public viewing, according to a family spokesman.

The time for Saturday has not been finalized.

Edwards, Louisiana’s only four-term governor, died Monday, July 12, at the age of 93.

RELATED: Former La. Governor Edwin Edwards has died at 93

A separate service for close friends and family members is planned for Sunday, July 18, at the Old State Capitol, the spokesman added.

