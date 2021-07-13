Ask the Expert
New Roads OMV temporarily closed due to COVID-19 precautions

OMV
OMV((Source: KPLC))
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles say the OMV location in New Roads has been temporarily closed as of July 13 will remain closed until further notice due to COVID-19 precautions.

The department says customers who have appointments booked during the closure must reschedule online at www.expresslane.org. Customers are also encouraged to utilize www.expresslane.org for online services and a complete list of open offices.

