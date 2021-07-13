Man in ‘serious condition’ after being shot at Zachary hair salon, police say

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - A man is in “serious condition” after being shot at a hair salon in Zachary Tuesday evening, police say.

Police Chief David McDavid tells 9News a suspect drove up to the hair salon around 4:15 p.m. on West Central Avenue, went inside the business, and shot one of the patrons.

Zachary police and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are working to collect evidence in the case.

This is a developing news story. WAFB will update this story when more information is available.

