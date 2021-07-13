Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Man loses five family members in Florida condo collapse

By CNN
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Everyone who lost a family member in the Champlain Towers South building collapse is mourning, but one man’s grief is amplified even more.

Marcelo Cattarossi says he lost five family members in the Surfside, Florida, disaster.

Among them are his 89-year-old and 85-year-old parents, two sisters and his 7-year-old niece.

Cattarossi says his parents met in New York in the 1950s when his mother was a diplomat for Uruguay at the United Nations and his father was a civil engineer who had immigrated from Argentina.

After moving to Miami in the 1980s, they bought a hotel and renovated it. The hotel is now part of the Blue Moon Hotel and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

One of his sisters was an architect visiting from Argentina and the other was a professional photographer.

Almost 100 people have been declared dead in the tragedy and more than a dozen are still unaccounted for.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
Former La. Governor Edwin Edwards has died at 93
Jordan Bradford
Man arrested for concealed weapon at OLOL
Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office
Deputies arrest man in connection with deadly Plaquemine shooting
Baton Rouge Police Department
23-year-old killed in shooting on Florida Blvd. suspect in custody
Thomas McCormick and his twin brother Robert McCormick
THE INVESTIGATORS: Twin brothers accused of stealing $800k from Louisiana out on bond

Latest News

The nuggets are essentially a smaller, bun-less version of the sandwich and uses the same fried...
Popeyes adds nuggets to menu after sandwich success
Emmy statues stand on a table during the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017,...
‘The Crown,’ ‘Mandalorian’ top Emmy nominations with 24 each
OMV
New Roads OMV temporarily closed due to COVID-19 precautions
Amid rare protests, Bien ponders Cuba policy
Amid rare protests, Bien ponders Cuba policy
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks at a news conference, Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Austin, Texas....
Texas Democrats dig in after exodus; GOP threatens arrest