La. officials encourage following simple practices to prevent deadly crashes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Distractions, impaired driving, and speeding are just some of the things transportation and law enforcement officials say are leading to more fatal crashes.

“What’s terrible is something that can happen in an instant can change your life forever,” said Rodney Mallett, communications director for the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).

However, a life-changing accident can be prevented.

Mallett added it takes simple steps to save your life, or someone else’s.

“Obey the simple rules, pay attention, wear your seatbelt, don’t drive impaired, and don’t speed. If you can do those four things, that’s going to help a lot,” explained Mallett.

According to the LSU Center for Analytics and Research in Transportation Safety, fatal crashes increased 14 percent from 2019 to 2020.

Louisiana State Trooper Taylor Scrantz said the department is taking steps to enforce safety measures.

“We have unmarked units, Chargers, that are on the interstate looking for egregious violators and they are looking for guys or girls going in excess of 100 miles per hour on the roadway, as well as texting and driving,” noted Scrantz.

Officials said when you hit the road, put the phone down, be patient, and be courteous to other people on the road.

