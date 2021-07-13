Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

La. officials encourage following simple practices to prevent deadly crashes

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Source: WAFB)
By Kellie Sanchez | WAFB
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Distractions, impaired driving, and speeding are just some of the things transportation and law enforcement officials say are leading to more fatal crashes.

“What’s terrible is something that can happen in an instant can change your life forever,” said Rodney Mallett, communications director for the Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD).

However, a life-changing accident can be prevented.

Mallett added it takes simple steps to save your life, or someone else’s.

“Obey the simple rules, pay attention, wear your seatbelt, don’t drive impaired, and don’t speed. If you can do those four things, that’s going to help a lot,” explained Mallett.

According to the LSU Center for Analytics and Research in Transportation Safety, fatal crashes increased 14 percent from 2019 to 2020.

Louisiana State Trooper Taylor Scrantz said the department is taking steps to enforce safety measures.

“We have unmarked units, Chargers, that are on the interstate looking for egregious violators and they are looking for guys or girls going in excess of 100 miles per hour on the roadway, as well as texting and driving,” noted Scrantz.

Officials said when you hit the road, put the phone down, be patient, and be courteous to other people on the road.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
Former La. Governor Edwin Edwards has died at 93
Jordan Bradford
Man arrested for concealed weapon at OLOL
Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office
Deputies arrest man in connection with deadly Plaquemine shooting
Baton Rouge Police Department
23-year-old killed in shooting on Florida Blvd. suspect in custody
Thomas McCormick and his twin brother Robert McCormick
THE INVESTIGATORS: Twin brothers accused of stealing $800k from Louisiana out on bond

Latest News

Man in ‘serious condition’ after being shot at Zachary hair salon, police say
Ward Creek
Broome aims to eliminate “choke point” that backs up Ward Creek
Mississippi River
Parishes on west side of Miss. River triple-team flooding problems across the region
Former Governor Edwin Edwards addresses the media at a press conference before a birthday...
Services announced for former Gov. Edwin Edwards