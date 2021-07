BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - I-10 westbound is closed at LA Highway 415 is currently closed due to an overturned tractor trailer at milepost 114 (Henderson Exit). Westbound traffic is being diverted to LA Hwy 415 northbound to US Highway 190 westbound.

Interstate 10 Traffic Advisory:



I-10 westbound at LA Hwy 415 is currently closed due to an overturned tractor trailer on I-10 westbound at milepost 114 (Henderson Exit). Westbound traffic is being diverted to LA Hwy 415 northbound to US Hwy 190 westbound. pic.twitter.com/XMsfP638mq — LA State Police (@LAStatePolice) July 13, 2021

