Duo corn chowder with green chile and scallions

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This light, bright take on a classic summer chowder uses corn in two forms: fresh kernels and canned hominy to double the flavor. It is creamy, comforting, and can be enjoyed all summer long. Serve it in big bowls with a side of crusty bread.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 4–6 Servings

Ingredients:

3 ears fresh corn, husks and silk removed

1 poblano chile, stemmed, seeded and chopped

1 bunch scallions, thinly sliced, white and green parts reserved separately

4 tbsps salted butter

2 tbsps minced garlic

1 (28-ounce) can hominy, rinsed and drained

1 pound Yukon Gold potatoes, unpeeled and (½-inch) cubed

4 cups chicken stock

kosher salt and ground black pepper to taste

½ cup heavy whipping cream

2 tbsps chopped chives for garnish

Method:

Stand each ear of corn in a wide bowl. Using a chef’s knife, cut kernels from corn. NOTE: 3 ears fresh corn should come out to approximately 3 cups of kernels. Use the back of the knife to scrape from top to bottom all the way around, allowing liquid to drip into the bowl. Cut each cob in half and reserve separately. In a large saucepot, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add chile, scallion whites, minced garlic, corn kernels and reserved liquid from corn. Cook 5–7 minutes or until chile is softened, stirring often. Add hominy, potatoes and chicken stock then season to taste with salt and pepper. Add corn cobs to the pot, bring mixture to a light boil then reduce to low simmer. Cover and cook 30–40 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Remove and discard corn cobs. Increase heat to medium-high then sir in cream and scallion greens. Cook 3–5 minutes or until heated through. Adjust seasonings to taste with salt and pepper. Garnish with chives and enjoy.

