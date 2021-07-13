Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Duo corn chowder with green chile and scallions

Corn Chowder
Corn Chowder(WAFB)
By Chef John Folse
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This light, bright take on a classic summer chowder uses corn in two forms: fresh kernels and canned hominy to double the flavor. It is creamy, comforting, and can be enjoyed all summer long. Serve it in big bowls with a side of crusty bread.

Prep Time: 1 Hour

Yields: 4–6 Servings

Ingredients:

3 ears fresh corn, husks and silk removed

1 poblano chile, stemmed, seeded and chopped

1 bunch scallions, thinly sliced, white and green parts reserved separately

4 tbsps salted butter

2 tbsps minced garlic

1 (28-ounce) can hominy, rinsed and drained

1 pound Yukon Gold potatoes, unpeeled and (½-inch) cubed

4 cups chicken stock

kosher salt and ground black pepper to taste

½ cup heavy whipping cream

2 tbsps chopped chives for garnish

Method:

Stand each ear of corn in a wide bowl. Using a chef’s knife, cut kernels from corn. NOTE: 3 ears fresh corn should come out to approximately 3 cups of kernels. Use the back of the knife to scrape from top to bottom all the way around, allowing liquid to drip into the bowl. Cut each cob in half and reserve separately. In a large saucepot, melt butter over medium-high heat. Add chile, scallion whites, minced garlic, corn kernels and reserved liquid from corn. Cook 5–7 minutes or until chile is softened, stirring often. Add hominy, potatoes and chicken stock then season to taste with salt and pepper. Add corn cobs to the pot, bring mixture to a light boil then reduce to low simmer. Cover and cook 30–40 minutes or until potatoes are tender. Remove and discard corn cobs. Increase heat to medium-high then sir in cream and scallion greens. Cook 3–5 minutes or until heated through. Adjust seasonings to taste with salt and pepper. Garnish with chives and enjoy.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
Former La. Governor Edwin Edwards has died at 93
Jordan Bradford
Man arrested for concealed weapon at OLOL
Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office
Deputies arrest man in connection with deadly Plaquemine shooting
Baton Rouge Police Department
23-year-old killed in shooting on Florida Blvd. suspect in custody
Thomas McCormick and his twin brother Robert McCormick
THE INVESTIGATORS: Twin brothers accused of stealing $800k from Louisiana out on bond

Latest News

Soft-Shell Crabs
Soft-shell crabs sautéed in crawfish butter
Summer Melon Berry Salad
Summer melon and berry salad with watermelon vinaigrette
Stirrin it Up
The fresh salsa accompanying the steak includes four types of fresh peppers for a variety of...
Stirrin' It Up: Skillet Flank Steak with 'Firework' Tomato-Chile Salsa