Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Death toll in Florida condo building collapse rises to 95

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — The death toll in the Miami-area condominium building collapse climbed to 95 on Tuesday as crews worked for a 20th day to find victims in the rubble.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 14 people remain unaccounted for in the June 24 collapse of Champlain Towers South in Surfside. No one has been found alive since the first hours after the building fell.

With 85 of the victims identified, the mayor noted that the work of identifying the bodies has become more difficult with the passage of time.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
Former La. Governor Edwin Edwards has died at 93
Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office
Deputies arrest man in connection with deadly Plaquemine shooting
Jordan Bradford
Man arrested for concealed weapon at OLOL
Baton Rouge Police Department
23-year-old killed in shooting on Florida Blvd. suspect in custody
Thomas McCormick and his twin brother Robert McCormick
THE INVESTIGATORS: Twin brothers accused of stealing $800k from Louisiana out on bond

Latest News

The Caledonia Police Department tweeted that it was investigating both at the Pilot Travel...
Police respond to apparent shooting at Wisconsin gas station
Emmy statues stand on a table during the 69th Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017,...
Reading of the Emmy Award nominations begins
In this photo provided by the U.S. Army Women's Museum, members of the 6888th battalion stand...
Black female WWII unit hoping to get congressional honor
The state lawmakers took two private jets to drop the Texas House below the minimum number of...
EXPLAINER: Why are Texas Democrats camped out in Washington?
A crime scene is shown in Baltimore Tuesday morning. Two officers were reportedly shot.
2 Baltimore officers on US task force shot, suspect killed