Congressman holding town halls on child tax credit monthly payments

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr. will hold town halls from July 13-15 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to encourage hardworking families to be on the lookout for advance monthly payments of the child tax credit of up to $300 per month, per child beginning July 15 through December.

He said 44,600 households, covering 90.2% of all children, in LA-02 could get the child tax credit monthly payments as a part of the American Rescue Plan.

Families who did not file a tax return for 2019 or 2020 and who did not use the IRS Non-filers tool last year to sign up for the Economic Impact Payments, should go online and use the IRS Child Tax Credit Non-filer Sign-up Tool to sign up.

The first town hall is Tuesday, July 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at McDonogh #35, 4000 Cadillac St, New Orleans.

The second is Wednesday, July 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Louisiana Leadership lnstitute, 5763 Hooper Rd, Baton Rouge.

The third is Thursday, July 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at River Parishes Community College, 125 Regala Park Rd, Reserve.

RSVP to Micah Cormier, micah.cormier@mail.house.gov, if you plan on attending.

