Congressman holding town halls on child tax credit monthly payments

More than 90 percent of Tucson families will receive full amount
More than 90 percent of Tucson families will receive full amount(KOLD News 13)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 5:29 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Congressman Troy A. Carter, Sr. will hold town halls from July 13-15 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. to encourage hardworking families to be on the lookout for advance monthly payments of the child tax credit of up to $300 per month, per child beginning July 15 through December.

He said 44,600 households, covering 90.2% of all children, in LA-02 could get the child tax credit monthly payments as a part of the American Rescue Plan.

Families who did not file a tax return for 2019 or 2020 and who did not use the IRS Non-filers tool last year to sign up for the Economic Impact Payments, should go online and use the IRS Child Tax Credit Non-filer Sign-up Tool to sign up.

The first town hall is Tuesday, July 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at McDonogh #35, 4000 Cadillac St, New Orleans.

The second is Wednesday, July 14 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Louisiana Leadership lnstitute, 5763 Hooper Rd, Baton Rouge.

The third is Thursday, July 15 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at River Parishes Community College, 125 Regala Park Rd, Reserve.

RSVP to Micah Cormier, micah.cormier@mail.house.gov, if you plan on attending.

