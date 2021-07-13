Ascension residents fed up with some parish council members, as recall efforts ramp up

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - It was a packed town hall-style meeting Sunday night in Gonzales, as some voters there are trying to do the impossible - recall six current Ascension Parish Council members.

The effort surfaced after those council members voted to kick Parish President Clint Cointment off the East Ascension Gravity Drainage District back in June and after a majority of the council refused to consider Cointment’s plan for a 12-month moratorium on new development, and instead, chose only a nine-month halt on new construction.

“And if they (council members) don’t want to do what we put them in that position for, we have the same power to take them out of that position,” said one resident at the town hall.

It’s safe to say frustration with some council members in Ascension Parish has hit its boiling point.

“And I believe that the time has come,” said another resident of Ascension Parish. “That they kicked the ant pile one time too many and the ants aren’t going back in.”

A lot of voters are now looking to recall six sitting parish council members after they voted to remove Cointment as the head of the parish’s drainage.

“People are very angry because they did not listen to the people,” said Denise Drago, Ascension Parish resident. “We are completely voiceless and that is wrong. We have elected them, they work for us, we the people. And they have quit listening.”

Folks say they’re simply looking for drainage solutions and less politics.

And on Sunday, volunteers were being recruited to knock on doors, make calls, get donations, and more.

“They’re all tired of the drainage and the traffic and being ignored by the councilmen,” said Roxanne Berteau, an Ascension resident. “Not listening to us, even having back turned on us.”

To recall an elected official, you have to get around 33% of signatures from the registered voters in each council member’s district and in a span of 180 days after filing with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office.

“But if it’s six months and it’s 180 days and you turn them in, we have 15 days to verify them,” said Shanie Bourg, Ascension Parish Register of Voters. “If you’re short, then you don’t have time to go back and get what you need.”

That petition is then sent to the governor’s office, where John Bel Edwards would have to issue an election proclamation within 15 days.

“Then, it would depend on when qualifying is for the next election, as to when they would hold a special election to fill those offices, if a recall was successful,” added Bourg.

So, we will have to wait and see if the impossible becomes a reality in Ascension Parish.

This is information from the Registrar of Voters Office in Ascension Parish on what a recall entails:

Below is a chart that shows the total number of Registered Voters in each Council District in Ascension Parish and the approximate number of signatures needed for a recall per the recall information listed on the Secretary of State’s website. For detailed instructions regarding the recall process see the link listed below.

This chart shows the total number of registered voters in each council district in Ascension Parish. (Ascension Parish Council)

