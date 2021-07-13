Ask the Expert
1 dead, 5 wounded in shooting outside Detroit banquet hall

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. Tuesday outside the Chalmers Banquet Hall on the city’s East...
The shooting happened about 2 a.m. Tuesday outside the Chalmers Banquet Hall on the city’s East Side.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 13, 2021 at 6:42 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Police say a drive-by shooting left a man dead and five other people wounded outside a banquet hall in Detroit.

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. Tuesday outside the Chalmers Banquet Hall on the city’s East Side.

Police say a man died, while two other male victims and three female victims were expected to recover.

WXYZ-TV reported from the scene that more than 100 people were gathered for an event at the banquet hall.

The shooting left the outside of the building riddled with bullet holes.

No arrests were immediately reported, and no information was released about a possible suspect or suspects.

