YMCA free three-week summer challenge launches July 12

Summer challenge
Summer challenge(WAFB)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The YMCA’s free three-week Summer Out Loud Challenge launches Monday, July 12.

You can opt-in to the free challenge by texting SUMMER to 877-799-6220 and be entered to win a one-year household membership to the YMCA of the Capital Area and the national grand prize of a family vacation of your choice (up to $5,000 value).

After opting-in via text, follow the prompts to register for the challenge. You will receive three texts a week filled with motivation, workouts, and family fun activities to try throughout the challenge.

Visit any YMCA of the Capital Area location to pick up your Summer Out Loud passport filled with creative ideas and activities to do together with your family this July.

To be eligible for the grand prizes, you must opt-in to the challenge and complete and return the passport to your local Y by Wednesday, August 4. The grand prize winner will be announced on Friday, August 13.

Visit the website to learn more about the free challenge and to review the rules and regulations.

