Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Tearful reunion: Deputy returns dog to family two months after it went missing

Max’s humans were overwhelmed with emotions and tears of joy streamed down their faces as they...
Max’s humans were overwhelmed with emotions and tears of joy streamed down their faces as they hugged their four-legged friend.(Bexar County Sheriff's Office / Facebook)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 2:45 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (Gray News) - Max made it back to his family for a tearful reunion after being lost for nearly two months.

A deputy with Bexar County Sheriff’s Office received a call last week for a dog found wandering around the neighborhood, according to a Facebook post.

The dog looked like one he remembered seeing on a missing pet flyer posted at the sheriff’s office substation.

‼️Tear jerker alert!‼️ Last week Deputy Perez received a call for a dog that was found wandering in the neighborhood....

Posted by Bexar County Sheriff's Office on Monday, July 12, 2021

The poster described Max as a friendly, mixed dog that is calm and sweet. He was last seen by the neighborhood pool on May 18, 2021.

The deputy called the number on the sign and confirmed the dog he found was the family’s missing pet.

Max’s humans were overwhelmed with emotions and tears of joy streamed down their faces as they hugged their four-legged friend.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
Former La. Governor Edwin Edwards has died at 93
BRPD investigating 3 shooting scenes Sunday evening
The nurse says she wishes this on no one, and hopes they are able to catch the carjacker soon.
Nurse, victim of OLOL carjacking recounts experience as one of the scariest moments of her life
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office
1 dead from shooting in Plaquemine

Latest News

Vice President Kamala Harris praises Democrats in the Texas legislature.
Harris salutes Texas House Democrats
Monalita Allen, a 57-year-old mentally challenged woman, was last seen in Baton Rouge on...
MISSING: BRPD searching for woman with memory loss
Work to find remains continues at the site of the Surfside, Fla., condo collapse on Monday.
Florida town weighs how to honor lost souls at condo collapse site
FILE - The Texas State Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
Texas Democrats leaving state to stop GOP voting bill