BRPD investigating 3 shooting scenes Sunday evening

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Investigators with the Baton Rouge Police Department were called to three separate shooting scenes Sunday evening.

The first incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Officials say two people were shot in the area of Airline Highway and Greenwell Springs Road.

Next, police were dispatched around 8 p.m. to the 7400 block of Florida Boulevard, where one person died as a result of injuries. The victim’s name was not provided.

The third shooting happened a short time later in the 5700 block of Lemonwood. Officials did not say whether or not there were any injuries

At this time, police have not provided any additional information regarding possible motives or suspects. Additionally, police have not said whether or not the cases are connected.

If you know anything that can help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 (STOP).

