Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

People in Plaquemine see up to $50 overcharge on electric bills

Call 225-687-3725 to get corrected bill amount
An error in calculating the electrical fuel adjustment caused overcharges on electrical bills...
An error in calculating the electrical fuel adjustment caused overcharges on electrical bills for customers in Plaquemine.(Associated Press)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Customers in Plaquemine are seeing higher than normal electric bills due to an error that was made while calculating the electrical fuel adjustment, according to city officials.

Officials said all utility bills that went out in early July contain the error and it was just discovered on Thursday, July 8. They added most residential customers will see a $50 or less overcharge but for commercial customers, the erroneous chargers are even more.

“We sincerely apologize for this error,” said Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves Jr. “It was a human coding error, and we are working to rectify the error, and make sure it does not happen again.”

Customers can call City Light & Water at 225-687-3725 to get the corrected bill amount.

For customers who pay the original bill, the city will credit their account for the amount charged in error. The credit will be included in the August bills and will be listed as a line item.

Some large commercial customers particularly impacted will get new utility bills, according to officials.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
Former La. Governor Edwin Edwards has died at 93
BRPD investigating 3 shooting scenes Sunday evening
The nurse says she wishes this on no one, and hopes they are able to catch the carjacker soon.
Nurse, victim of OLOL carjacking recounts experience as one of the scariest moments of her life
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office
1 dead from shooting in Plaquemine

Latest News

Cassie Stratton
Kenner woman’s body recovered from Florida condo collapse
Monalita Allen, a 57-year-old mentally challenged woman, was last seen in Baton Rouge on...
MISSING: BRPD searching for woman with memory loss
Finn, a 7-year-old therapy dog, helps bring some relief to families that are experiencing some...
Golden therapy pup lifting spirits of those going through life’s biggest challenges
Interstate shooting scene (FOX 8 Photo)
Interstate shootings on the increase