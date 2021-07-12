People in Plaquemine see up to $50 overcharge on electric bills

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Customers in Plaquemine are seeing higher than normal electric bills due to an error that was made while calculating the electrical fuel adjustment, according to city officials.

Officials said all utility bills that went out in early July contain the error and it was just discovered on Thursday, July 8. They added most residential customers will see a $50 or less overcharge but for commercial customers, the erroneous chargers are even more.

“We sincerely apologize for this error,” said Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves Jr. “It was a human coding error, and we are working to rectify the error, and make sure it does not happen again.”

Customers can call City Light & Water at 225-687-3725 to get the corrected bill amount.

For customers who pay the original bill, the city will credit their account for the amount charged in error. The credit will be included in the August bills and will be listed as a line item.

Some large commercial customers particularly impacted will get new utility bills, according to officials.

