Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Patterson man accused of rape, deputies say

Ernest Ray Harris Jr.
Ernest Ray Harris Jr.(St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Patterson man accused of rape has been arrested, according to St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith.

Sheriff Smith says Ernest Ray Harris, Jr., 45, of Patterson, was booked into the St. Mary Parish jail on July 9 on charges of first-degree rape and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Deputies say they initially launched their investigation on July 8 when they received a complaint of a rape that occurred in the Amelia area.

The sheriff says during the investigation Harris was developed as the suspect and questioned on the allegations.

Harris was then arrested and booked into jail, authorities say.

His bond was set at $300,000.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BRPD investigating 3 shooting scenes Sunday evening
Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
Former La. Governor Edwin Edwards has died at 93
The nurse says she wishes this on no one, and hopes they are able to catch the carjacker soon.
Nurse, victim of OLOL carjacking recounts experience as one of the scariest moments of her life
Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office
1 dead from shooting in Plaquemine
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video

Latest News

Thomas McCormick and his twin brother Robert McCormick
THE INVESTIGATORS: Twin brothers accused of stealing $800k from Louisiana out on bond
An Avis employee replaces the tags on a rental car at Myrtle Beach International Airport.
SCAM ALERT: Look out for phony deals when booking rental cars
Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
Former La. Governor Edwin Edwards has died at 93
Summer challenge
YMCA free three-week summer challenge launches July 12