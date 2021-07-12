Patterson man accused of rape, deputies say

ST. MARY PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A Patterson man accused of rape has been arrested, according to St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith.

Sheriff Smith says Ernest Ray Harris, Jr., 45, of Patterson, was booked into the St. Mary Parish jail on July 9 on charges of first-degree rape and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.

Deputies say they initially launched their investigation on July 8 when they received a complaint of a rape that occurred in the Amelia area.

The sheriff says during the investigation Harris was developed as the suspect and questioned on the allegations.

Harris was then arrested and booked into jail, authorities say.

His bond was set at $300,000.

