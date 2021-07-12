OMV closed temporarily due to COVID-19 precations

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) located at 7701 Independence Blvd. will be closed Monday, July 12 through Tuesday, July 13, due to precautions related to COVID-19.

The office is scheduled to reopen on Wednesday, July 14. Customers who have appointments booked during the closure must reschedule online at www.expresslane.org.

Customers are also encouraged to utilize www.expresslane.org for online services and a complete list of open offices.

