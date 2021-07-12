Ask the Expert
MISSING: BRPD searching for woman with memory loss

Monalita Allen, a 57-year-old mentally challenged woman, was last seen in Baton Rouge on...
Monalita Allen, a 57-year-old mentally challenged woman, was last seen in Baton Rouge on Sunday, July 11, 2021.(Baton Rouge Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) say they are searching for a missing person who was last seen on Sunday, July 11.

Police say Monalita Allen, 57, was last seen in the 4800 block of St. Joseph Street.

Investigators say she is mentally challenged and has memory loss. She is also described by authorities as 5′5″ tall and weighing 186 pounds.

Anyone who has seen Monalita Allen or has information about her whereabouts is asked to call BRPD at 225-389-2000.

