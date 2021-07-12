Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

LSU lands three-star lineman Fitzgerald West

LSU Football
LSU Football(Bobby Brummel | Source: WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers have added their 14th commitment for the class of 2022 when three-star lineman Fitzgerald West announced his decision to play for the Tigers on Saturday, July 10. West announced his commitment via Twitter.

West a product out of Lafayette Christian Academy and during LSU’s OL/DL Camp was open to playing both sides of the ball and head coach Ed Orgeron extended the offer to West.

The LCA product chose the Tigers over offers from SMU, Tulane and Alabama. West ranks as the No. 107 overall defensive lineman in the country according to 247Sports and is the No. 41 overall prospect in the state of Louisiana.

The Tigers recruiting class currently sits at No. 4 overall in the country and are ranked No. 1 in Southeastern Conference according to 247Sports.

Below is a full list for the class of 2022.

  • QB, Walker Howard, 5-star, Lafayette, La.
  • OT, Will Campbell, 5-star, Monroe, La.
  • S, Jacoby Mathews, 5-star, Ponchatoula, La.
  • TE, Jake Johnson, 4-star, Watkinsville, Ga.
  • DT, Tygee Hill, 4-star, New Orleans, La.
  • LB, DeMario Tolan 4-star, Orlando, Fla.
  • WR, AJ Johnson, 4-star, New Orleans, La.
  • OT, Bo Bordelon, 3-star, New Orleans, La.
  • OL/DL, Fitzgerald West, 3-star, Lafayette, La.
  • CB, Laterrance Welch, 4-star, Lafayette. La.
  • WR, Aaron Anderson, 4-star, New Orleans, La.
  • CB, JaDarian Rhym, 4-star, Valdosta, Ga.
  • WR, Decoldest Crawford, 3-star, Shreveport, La.
  • K, Nathan Dibert, Hartland, Mich.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BRPD investigating 3 shooting scenes Sunday evening
The nurse says she wishes this on no one, and hopes they are able to catch the carjacker soon.
Nurse, victim of OLOL carjacking recounts experience as one of the scariest moments of her life
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
This photo provided by the Arlington Police Department shows Atlanta Falcons linebacker...
NFL linebacker Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas
Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office
1 dead from shooting in Plaquemine

Latest News

LSU lands four-star LB DeMario Tolan for class of 2022
FILE photo of the LSU Golden Band from Tigerland
Golden Band From Tigerland will not travel for LSU’s season opener vs. UCLA
LSU adds the No. 2 kicker for the class of 2022
LSU players announce deals starting Thursday, July 1 with the passing of a temporary NIL policy.
REPORT: LSU players announcing new deals on NIL Day