LSU athletics hiring for upcoming season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you ever wanted to be part of the LSU gameday staff then there’s a big opportunity in store for you this week.

LSU will be holding a hiring event on Monday, July 12 and Tuesday, Jul 13 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. it will be on the concourse of the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

Drakes, Landmark, TAF, Aramark and the department’s newly formed Victory Team is in search of eager workers for football Saturday gamedays and other sporting events throughout the year.

Representatives will be on site sharing information and conducting interviews for jobs in the areas of stadium operations, security, food and beverage, premium areas, customer service and ushers.

