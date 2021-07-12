Ask the Expert
La. State Police seek hit and run vehicle that injured four, including a child and infant

Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L are investigating a hit and run crash that occurred on US 190 at the intersection of LA 445 in Tangipahoa Parish.(Louisiana State Police)
By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
ROBERT, La. (WVUE) -An early morning car crash left four people injured including two children, Louisiana State Police say.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. on US 190 at the intersection of LA 445 in Tangipahoa Parish.

One adult passenger received moderate injuries. The adult driver, as well as the child and infant passenger, received minor injuries.

State Police say the crash occurred as the victim’s vehicle was traveling eastbound on US 190. At the same time, an unidentified vehicle was traveling westbound on US 190.

The unidentified vehicle attempted to make a left turn onto LA 445 and struck the left side of the victim’s vehicle. After striking the victim’s vehicle, the suspect briefly stopped before fleeing the scene.

Based off of witness statements, Troopers believe that the unidentified vehicle may be a red, newer model Jeep Wrangler with after-market rims that extend out of the wheel well.

The vehicle may have damage to the front end. The suspect is described as a white female possibly in her 30s or 40s with brown or blonde hair

This crash remains under investigation.

Troopers ask that anyone with any information to please contact Louisiana State Police Troop L at (985) 893-6250.

