Kenner woman’s body recovered from Florida condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. (WVUE) - The body of Kenner native Cassie Billedeau-Stratton was one of nine people identified as a victim of the condo collapse in Surfside, according to county officials.

Police say her body was recovered from the rubble Saturday.

As of Monday morning, 94 bodies have been recovered.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 22 people remain unaccounted for in the June 24 collapse of Champlain Towers South, an oceanside condo building in Surfside. Levine Cava said 83 of the victims have been identified but “the process of making identifications has been made more difficult as time goes on.”

#UPDATE 78: We have identified nine additional victims that sadly and unexpectedly lost their lives in the tragic Surfside building collapse. Please keep their families and loved ones in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/MvwXiY0c4U — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) July 12, 2021

Stratton’s family rushed to Surfside after learning of the condo’s collapse and have been there eagerly awaiting news of their loved one.

Older sister Ashley Dean remembers Cassie as “a great human. The best sister ever. It was a dream come true to have such a beautiful happy sister like Cassie.”

Dean says she wants to thank everyone back home here for their continued prayers and support.

