Interstate shootings on the increase

By Rob Masson
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -Louisiana State Police are investigating a fourth interstate shooting in the past week in the metro area.

The latest incident injured two people and shut down I-310 in St. Charles Parish for several hours Sunday.

That shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. in St. Rose.

Last week there were two shootings on I-610 and one on the Pontchartrain Expressway. It’s part of a disturbing national trend.

In the New Orleans area there have been more than 20 interstate shootings over the past year.

Criminologist Dr. Peter Scharf says fear is mounting.

“This is a scary time and the idea that you’re vulnerable on a major highway is especially terrorizing. A lot of shooters in that situation don’t have good aim and there’s a lot of collateral damage of the probability of an innocent person getting shot,” said Scharf.

Scharf says new acoustic gunfire detection technologies are available to try and curb the growing problem and thinks the new technologies could be useful in helping capture highway assailants.

