Good rain chances to start the new week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the start of a new week, but our forecast largely remains unchanged with scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms in the forecast in the days ahead.

No single day is expected to be a washout and rain amounts will generally be manageable, but as we saw over the weekend, any slow-moving bands of storms will be capable of dumping some heavy rain in a short amount of time.

For today, rain chances will be driven by a weak disturbance approaching from the northwest. Isolated showers can be expected early, but rains are expected to increase by late morning into the early afternoon hours as the disturbance moves through. Set today’s rain chances around 60%, with highs topping out near 90° in areas that see enough sunshine before any rain develops.

Our area will remain parked between two ridges of high pressure to our east and west for most of the week, leaving the door open for daily rounds of scattered thunderstorms.

Rain chances are posted at 40%-50% for the remainder of the week, with highs expected to top out near or a little above 90°. The rainfall outlooks from both NOAA’s Weather Predicton Center and our computer models indicate that rain totals will average 1.5″ or less through the week, but locally higher totals will be possible.

