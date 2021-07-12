Ask the Expert
Drivers ticketed for illegal parking along Burbank Drive

Photo of an East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle on Burbank Drive.
By Lester Duhé
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies wrote nearly twenty tickets for people illegally parked along Burbank Drive on the night of Sunday, July 11, according to East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Casey Hicks.

There were nearly fifty vehicles parked along the shoulder of that dark roadway at 9 p.m. Sunday, video shows. That’s despite new signage warning drivers not to park there.

The people driving those vehicles were parking on the shoulder of the highway and then walking to The Oasis, a patio bar, located nearby.

”No parking” signs were put up along the shoulder of that dark stretch of Burbank, between Gardere Lane and Lee Drive, last May after a woman leaving that same business was hit by a car as she tried to run across the highway.

She was seriously injured. The driver who hit her was not ticketed because the accident was deemed unavoidable.

On the night of that accident, hundreds of vehicles were parked along the shoulder of that same roadway.  There are no streetlights in that area.

