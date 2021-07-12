Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Dr. John documentary to be directed by Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys

Dr. John’s life story will soon grace the screen as Dan Auerback, guitarist and frontman of The...
Dr. John’s life story will soon grace the screen as Dan Auerback, guitarist and frontman of The Black Keys, will attempt to capture the various colorful chapters of a New Orleans legend in his directorial debut, the AP reports(AP Photo)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 5:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Dr. John’s life story will soon grace the screen as Dan Auerback, guitarist and frontman of The Black Keys, will attempt to capture the various colorful chapters of a New Orleans legend in his directorial debut, the AP reports.

Dr. John (a.k.a Mac Rebennack) infused New Orleans music and culture into the mainstream through his stardom and the documentary will aim to highlight his impact on both the city and listeners around the world.

A six-time Grammy-winner, Dr. John is also in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He died of a heart attack in 2019.

In 2012, Auerback produced Dr. John’s record “Locked Down” and it was released on Auerback’s Nonesuch Records. The album won a Grammy in 2013 for Best Blues Album and Rolling Stone magazine ranked the release at No. 15 of the best albums released in 2012.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2021 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
Former La. Governor Edwin Edwards has died at 93
BRPD investigating 3 shooting scenes Sunday evening
Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office
Deputies arrest man in connection with deadly Plaquemine shooting
The nurse says she wishes this on no one, and hopes they are able to catch the carjacker soon.
Nurse, victim of OLOL carjacking recounts experience as one of the scariest moments of her life
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video

Latest News

Baton Rouge social media sensation and Honda salesman, Durrell Smylie.
Baton Rouge viral sensation to appear in Super Bowl TikTok tailgate
Lil Wayne performs on day three of Lollapalooza in Grant Park on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, in...
Lil Wayne pardoned by Pres. Trump on final day in office
Moses Ware, 60, won the jackpot for the Aug. 10 Easy 5 drawing.
Trying to win millions
Tyler Perry
Tyler Perry to recieve Humanitarian Award at this year’s Oscars
Vivint Guard Doggs—Snoop Dogg and Doggface chill on the front porch in new Vivint ad. (Photo:...
TikTok star who went viral with skateboarding video tests positive for COVID-19