Man arrested for concealed weapon at OLOL

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Someone brought a concealed gun into the lobby of Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge early Monday, July 12, hospital officials confirmed.

According to the probable cause report, a man entered the emergency room of the hospital just after midnight and wanted to check in. He was later identified as Jordan Bradford, 23, of Baker. The report added the registration clerk noticed what looked like a handgun and notified hospital security.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said a pat-down by a security officer revealed a Glock 43 with an extended “drum” on him. Deputies added Bradford was then handcuffed and arrested after stating he didn’t have a concealed carry permit.

The hospital released the following statement about the incident:

“Violent crime has increased exponentially in the city of Baton Rouge and must stop now. No one is immune from the impact, not even our most sacred institutions such as community hospitals, as we’ve seen recently across our city. In response to this increase in community crime, we are again evaluating and making updates as necessary to our security practices at all campuses in order to ensure the safety of all team members, patients and guests. We have sought outside professional security consultants’ advice and expertise in the past and will once again seek their counsel.

Last night, a patient arrived in our main campus emergency department. At check-in, one of our team members observed what was later confirmed as a concealed weapon in his waistband. Our team responded calmly, as trained, promptly notifying security and the East Baton Rouge sheriff’s deputy assigned to the emergency room. Our Lady of the Lake has a gun-free policy and zero tolerance for weapons of any kind. We are thankful for our team member’s quick response and on-site law enforcement’s immediate action.

On behalf of everyone at Our Lady of the Lake and the families we serve, we call on our city’s leadership and its citizens to end this violence and everyone’s fear. Our community must come together to address this increase in violent crime with real solutions.

We pray for the safety of our city, those who protect it and those who serve it as healthcare professionals.”

Authorities also said Bradford claimed he had the gun because he thought someone was trying to kill him. He was later booked on charges of illegal carrying of weapons and on an outstanding bench warrant.

The incident comes just days after a woman was carjacked in the parking garage at OLOL.

