23-year-old killed in shooting on Florida Blvd. suspect in custody

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Detectives arrested De’Angelo Ghoram, 32, in connection with the shooting death of a 23-year-old.

According to officials, BRPD responded to a shooting in 7400 block of Florida Boulevard around 8:30 p.m., when investigators arrived on scene Earnest Johnson, 23, was observed in the parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Johnson later succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Investigators believe that an altercation led to the shooting.

Ghoram was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charges of second degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.