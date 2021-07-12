Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

23-year-old killed in shooting on Florida Blvd. suspect in custody

Baton Rouge Police Department
Baton Rouge Police Department(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Detectives arrested De’Angelo Ghoram, 32, in connection with the shooting death of a 23-year-old.

According to officials, BRPD responded to a shooting in 7400 block of Florida Boulevard around 8:30 p.m., when investigators arrived on scene Earnest Johnson, 23, was observed in the parking lot suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Johnson later succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Investigators believe that an altercation led to the shooting.

Ghoram was booked in the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on the charges of second degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BRPD investigating 3 shooting scenes Sunday evening
The nurse says she wishes this on no one, and hopes they are able to catch the carjacker soon.
Nurse, victim of OLOL carjacking recounts experience as one of the scariest moments of her life
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
This photo provided by the Arlington Police Department shows Atlanta Falcons linebacker...
NFL linebacker Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas
Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office
1 dead from shooting in Plaquemine

Latest News

Summer challenge
YMCA free three-week summer challenge launches July 12
File photo of the Bernie Moore Track, PMAC, Tiger Stadium on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU athletics hiring for upcoming season
Louisiana OMV generic image.
OMV closed temporarily due to COVID-19 precations
RSV concerns in Louisiana
RSV concerns in Louisiana