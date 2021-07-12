Ask the Expert
2021 MLB Draft: LSU pitcher Landon Marceaux selected in 3rd round by Angels

LSU Baseball
Landon Marceaux (11)
Landon Marceaux (11)(LSU Baseball)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DENVER, Colo. (WAFB) - Former LSU pitcher Landon Marceaux has been selected in the third round at No. 80 overall by the Los Angeles Angels.

Last season, Marceaux was the Tigers ace going 7-7 and established himself as one of the best pitchers in the Southeastern Conference. Marceaux earned multiple All-American honors, and was a second team All-SEC selection. He ranked No. 2 in the league in innings pitched, No. 6 in ERA with at 2.54, and No. 6 with 116.

The Destrehan, La. product helped LSU win a NCAA Regional Title in Eugene Oregon. Marceaux was named Collegiate Baseball National Player of the Week after fiting a career high 12 Ks over seven shutout innings.

For his career, Marceaux had a 14-9 record, with a 3.23 ERA, allowing 179 hits, over 184 innings pitched, and 181 strikeouts.

In 2018 coming out of high school Marceaux was drafted in the 37th round by the New York Yankees.

