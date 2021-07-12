Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

2021 MLB Draft: LSU pitcher Jaden Hill selected No. 44 overall by Rockies

LSU Baseball
LSU junior righthander Jaden Hill (0)
LSU junior righthander Jaden Hill (0)(LSU Baseball)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Jul. 12, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (WAFB) - Former LSU right-handed pitcher Jaden Hill has been selected No. 44 overall by the Colorado Rockies.

Before the season started Hill was a projected top-five pick but injures derailed Hill’s season as he underwent season-ending Tommy John surgery to repair his ulnar collateral ligament.

In seven starts for the Tigers Hill went 2-3 and recorded a 6.67 ERA over 29.2 innings pitched with 25 strikeouts allowing 29 hits. Hill has a high ceiling standing 6-foot-4 with a fastball that sits at 98 mph.

Hill does lack experience as a starter having only started nine games during his time in Baton Rouge pitching 39.2 innings in those starts. For his career Hill had a 3-3 record, with 53 strikeouts, over 51.1 innings, allowing 36 hits. with a 4.21 ERA.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BRPD investigating 3 shooting scenes Sunday evening
Edwin Edwards and wife, Trina
Former La. Governor Edwin Edwards has died at 93
The nurse says she wishes this on no one, and hopes they are able to catch the carjacker soon.
Nurse, victim of OLOL carjacking recounts experience as one of the scariest moments of her life
Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office
1 dead from shooting in Plaquemine
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video

Latest News

File photo of the Bernie Moore Track, PMAC, Tiger Stadium on the LSU campus in Baton Rouge, La.
LSU athletics hiring for upcoming season
LSU Football
LSU lands three-star lineman Fitzgerald West
LSU athletics holding job fair
LSU athletics holding job fair
LSU hires Jason Kelly as pitching coach