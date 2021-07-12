1 dead from shooting in Plaquemine

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies are investigating a shooting that resulted in the death of one person.

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened on Barrow Street a roughly 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 11.

Deputies say the victim is from the White Castle area.

Investigators have not yet established a motive or suspect for this shooting. If you know anything that can help, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 (STOP).

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.