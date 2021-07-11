Ask the Expert
Police: Two people shot on I-310 in St. Rose

By Nicole Mumphrey
Published: Jul. 11, 2021 at 9:47 AM CDT
ST. ROSE (WVUE) -Two people were shot early Sunday morning on Interstate 310 in St. Rose, a sheriff’s office spokesman said.

The St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office says it happened shortly after 3:30 a.m. near the section of I-310 that crosses over Airline Highway.

Deputies arrived on scene and discovered a white Dodge Durango in the roadway with two gunshot victims.

Life saving measures were immediately administered and with the assistance of St. Charles Parish Emergency Medical Services.

The victims were taken to University Medical Center.

Although the vehicle occupied by the victims was located on Interstate 310, investigators are still attempting to determine the actual location of where the incident took place.

If anyone has information about the incident, they are urged to contact the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)783-6807.

