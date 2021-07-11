Nurse, victim of OLOL carjacking recounts experience as one of the scariest moments of her life

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - “I just told him I’m a nurse. I’m just getting ready for work. We don’t have to do this,” says the nurse who was the victim of an armed carjacking Friday night in the parking garage at Our Lady of the Lake Hospital.

She asked us to keep her identity private. “You’re never as prepared as you think you are,” she says.

What started out as a normal night at OLOL turned into a complete nightmare for the nurse when she parked her car on the third floor of the parking garage.

The nurse says she was touching up her makeup and getting ready for work when a man she thinks was in his twenties came up to the car. “I looked in my side mirror and I saw a gentleman with a gun brandish it in front of him. At that point I just kind of froze,” she adds.

From there, the nurse tells WAFB the man asked her to crack her window and give him her car keys. He unlocked the car and eventually opened the door of the gray Chevrolet Camaro, and gently escorted the nurse out of the vehicle.

“He used me as a shield to where he could put his gun back in his pants so nobody would see, and he actually told me at that point whenever he saw my makeup out, he said finish your face. I was like I mean I’m not worried about my face,” she says.

The man drove off, and eventually the nurse caught up with her coworkers and called the police.

The nurse says she did have a gun in the car, but by the time the man came up to her, she did not have the opportunity to grab it.

The nurse says she wishes this on no one, and hopes they are able to catch the carjacker soon.

