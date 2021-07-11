More scattered showers on the way

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No surprise that more rain is in the forecast over much of the upcoming forecast.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, July 11 (WAFB)

Yesterday’s rain was certainly distributed in unequal amounts, and the eastern parishes, such as Livingston, received one to two inches in the afternoon, while Baton Rouge and adjacent areas only received less than a tenth of an inch.

We are expecting better coverage of showers and storms for today and tomorrow, with a 70% chance both Sunday and Monday.

Even though rain may be heavy at times, especially in the afternoons, we should see manageable rain totals around an inch or less. Also there is no severe weather threat at this time.

More good news in the Atlantic...in the wake of Elsa, the basin and Gulf are quite quiet, and should stay that way the next few days.

Beyond that, it’s up in the air! Locally, our forecast highs will be near 90 much of the ten day, with decent rain chance most of the ten day. We’ll have better than 50% through midweek, but late next week into next weekend, rain chances appear to go down to the lowest they’ve been in a while. Let’s hope so.

