LSU, SU among schools to offer 14-year-old Louisiana spelling bee champion full scholarship

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from Harvey, Louisiana reacts after correctly spelling a word during the...
Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from Harvey, Louisiana reacts after correctly spelling a word during the finals of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee at Disney World Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(John Raoux | AP)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The offers are rolling in for 14-year-old Zalia Avant-garde, the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion.

Leaders at LSU offered the teenager a full scholarship to its Honors College.

In a tweet Saturday, LSU President William Tate extended the offer to the Harvey, La. native.

Across town, Southern University President, Dr. Ray Belton, also offered Avant-garde a scholarship to attend the university.

Daring to sweeten the deal even further, Dr. Belton tweeted that if she chose to become a Southern Jaguar, she would be welcomed to the university by student leaders, faculty and staff with her very own “Zaila Day.”

But that’s not it.

On Friday, the Louisiana Community and Technical College System also offered the champion a scholarship to attend any community or technical college in the state, free of charge.

The Louisiana Community and Technical College System offered Zaila a scholarship to attend any community or technical college in the state.(The Louisiana Community and Technical College System)

With her win Thursday night, Avant-garde made history as the first African-American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

RELATED: Louisiana teen is Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion

In addition to her spelling expertise, the teenager is also a basketball prodigy and owns three Guinness world records for dribbling multiple balls simultaneously.

Avant-garde says she hopes to to play in the WNBA one day or even work for NASA.

BRPD investigating armed robbery at Our Lady of the Lake
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
Woman killed in fatal, head-on crash in Ascension Parish
Man, brother indicted in scheme to steal more than $800K from state during 2020 hurricanes

Billionaire Richard Branson reaches space in his own ship
Nurse, victim of OLOL carjacking recounts experience as one of the scariest moments of her life
Nurse, victim of OLOL carjacking recounts the experience as one of the scariest moments of her life
NFL linebacker Mingo charged with indecency with child in Texas