LSU, SU among schools to offer 14-year-old Louisiana spelling bee champion full scholarship

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The offers are rolling in for 14-year-old Zalia Avant-garde, the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion.

Leaders at LSU offered the teenager a full scholarship to its Honors College.

In a tweet Saturday, LSU President William Tate extended the offer to the Harvey, La. native.

Zaila Avant-garde @basketballasart performed at the highest level in the National Spelling Bee. Your academic performance reflected scholarship first! You modeled intellectual excellence. @LSU_Honors awaits. I write to offer you a full scholarship to attend LSU. Here for you! pic.twitter.com/LopV3bdeWI — William F. Tate IV (@WFTate4) July 10, 2021

Across town, Southern University President, Dr. Ray Belton, also offered Avant-garde a scholarship to attend the university.

I am pleased to announce that @Southernu_BR is offering #ZailaAvantgarde a full scholarship and "#Zaila Day" at SU, part of the nation’s only #HBCU system. Our student leaders, faculty, and alumni look forward meeting with you. We welcome you to the #JaguarNation! #WeAreSouthern pic.twitter.com/4eeSI457yr — Ray L. Belton, Ph.D. (@SUSprez) July 10, 2021

Daring to sweeten the deal even further, Dr. Belton tweeted that if she chose to become a Southern Jaguar, she would be welcomed to the university by student leaders, faculty and staff with her very own “Zaila Day.”

But that’s not it.

On Friday, the Louisiana Community and Technical College System also offered the champion a scholarship to attend any community or technical college in the state, free of charge.

The Louisiana Community and Technical College System offered Zaila a scholarship to attend any community or technical college in the state. (The Louisiana Community and Technical College System)

With her win Thursday night, Avant-garde made history as the first African-American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

In addition to her spelling expertise, the teenager is also a basketball prodigy and owns three Guinness world records for dribbling multiple balls simultaneously.

Avant-garde says she hopes to to play in the WNBA one day or even work for NASA.

