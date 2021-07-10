Ask the Expert
Woman killed in fatal, head-on crash in Ascension Parish

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(Louisiana State Police)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
St. Amant (WAFB) - A woman is dead after a fatal car crash in Ascension Parish July 9, according to Louisiana State Police.

Authorities say just before 3:30 p.m. Friday, troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a two vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 22, east of LA Hwy 936 in Ascension Parish.

Officials have confirmed, the crash claimed the life Danielle Smith, 45, of Gonzales.

The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Leslie Boothe, 54, of Harrisonburg was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 22 in a 2002 Dodge Ram.

At the same time, Smith was traveling westbound on LA Hwy 22 in a 2005 Toyota Corolla.

For reasons still unknown, Boothe crossed the centerline into the opposing lane, hitting the Toyota head-on, authorities say.

Troopers say Smith was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash; however, she sustained fatal injuries. Boothe was also wearing a seatbelt and sustained minor injuries.

As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

