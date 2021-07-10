Time is running out for your first ‘Shot At A Million’

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Time is running out for Louisianans to enter for a chance to win a cash prize in the ‘Shot At A Million’ vaccine lottery.

Friday, July 9 is the last day to get the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and register if you want to be included in the first drawing.

14 vaccinated Louisiana residents will win prizes. Of those 14 residents, one will win $1 million.

Residents 18 years and older who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine have a chance to win $100,000 every week starting July 14 and a grand prize of $1,000,000 at the end of the month.

“A million dollars can change the whole thing in somebody’s life,” said Devon Stewart, a Baton Rouge resident.

Christina Stephens from the governor’s office explained how the winners will be chosen.

She says after you register, DHS will assign your name to a random number. From there, they’ll use a computer to randomly pick each winner.

It could take a few days for someone to find out if they won because the state will need to double-check a few things, like making sure the winner is vaccinated.

“Oh, I definitely think it’s creative and a huge incentive for people because it is money,” said Melanie Richard, a Baton Rouge resident. “Who wouldn’t want a shot at that?”

Teenagers who sign up will also get a chance to win a scholarship. Nine $100,000 scholarships will be handed out to those who are between the ages of 12 and 17 that sign up.

“It may be the matter of somebody being able to go to college who couldn’t before. Especially if we put that into a college fund. It’s a scholarship. You can’t go wrong with money or education. That’s two necessities of life,” said Richard.

There are thousands who agree with Richard there, but you still have those who aren’t sold on the idea.

“It’s a waste of time. If somebody really don’t want it, they’re not going to get it. I’d just go get a lottery ticket if I wanted to take those odds,” said Reuben Stansberry, a Baton Rouge resident.

Stansberry believes that money should go towards other areas of need.

“Like schools, infrastructure, or something else that we need around here, but you know normal people aren’t going to risk something like that. If they really don’t want to get the vaccine, they’re not going to do it because of that,” said Stansberry.

If you’ve signed up once, there’s no need to re-enter for any of the other future drawings.

Whether you’re for it or against it, 14 people will walk away with a lot of money over the next few weeks. Those that are hedging their bets are feeling pretty confident going in.

“I don’t know, maybe one in a million? It’s probably better than that, but I’m going to take whatever chances I have,” said Richard.

If you’ve signed up once, there’s no need to re-enter for any of the other future drawings.

Schedule of drawings:

Enter by July 9, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 14 drawing

Enter by July 16, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 21 drawing

Enter by July 23, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the July 28 drawing

Enter by July 30, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the August 4 drawing

Enter by July 31, 2021 by 11:59 p.m. CDT for the August 4 Grand Prize Drawing

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.