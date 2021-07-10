Summer scattered storms, Saturday and Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The typical and persistent weather pattern of daytime convective storms will continue in the foreseeable future.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 10 (WAFB)

We could see patchy morning fog both days this weekend. We’ve had nearly double the number of rainy days than average, and around 30% more rain than average for the past month and year.

We look to add to those totals this weekend with a 60% chance of showers and storms Saturday, and 50% on Sunday.

The good news is that we are not expecting a flood threat, nor severe weather. Also favorable, the tropics and the Atlantic basin are completely quiet for the time being.

Forecast highs will be near 90 for the brunt of the ten day forecast.

We’re expecting a general inch of rain over the weekend, but some spots could get a bit more, mainly a manageable amount of rain.

Rain chances will remain in the forecast every day this week.

