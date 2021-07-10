Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Review prompted by building collapse closes Miami courthouse

In this June 30, 2021, file photo, light shines on the Champlain Towers South as search and...
In this June 30, 2021, file photo, light shines on the Champlain Towers South as search and rescue teams continue looking for survivors of the partially collapsed residential building in Surfside, Fla. Dozens of people escaped with their lives, but little else. The disaster that killed at least 18 people, with more than 140 still missing, has also left many survivors homeless.(Pedro Portal/Miami Herald via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 5:31 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — Officials say the Miami-Dade County Courthouse will begin undergoing repairs immediately after a review found safety concerns within the building.

A joint statement from multiple leaders late Friday says the review was prompted by the collapse of a condo building in Surfside that killed at least 79 people and left 61 people missing.

An engineer’s report recommended floors 16 and above be closed to courthouse staff.

The leaders decided all courthouse employees would go back to working from home.

Employees only recently returned to the building after working remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Court operations will proceed in a remote format until the safety concerns are addressed.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dedrick Weatherspoon
28-year-old man arrested after police chase ends in vehicle crashing into a building
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
Reported carjacking at Our Lady of the Lake
Reported carjacking at Our Lady of the Lake
Rob McCormick (left) and Tom McCormick (right).
Man, brother indicted in scheme to steal more than $800K from state during 2020 hurricanes
Investigators learned that after an argument between two parties, shots were fired at three...
Two hurt in Donaldsonville shooting, two suspects arrested

Latest News

A grandmother finally had the opportunity to try on wedding dresses for the first time.
94-year-old grandmother tries on wedding dresses for the first time
A grandmother finally had the opportunity to try on wedding dresses for the first time.
94-year-old grandmother tries on wedding dresses for the first time
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2018, file photo, a No Trespassing sign is displayed in front of a...
Charlottesville readies for removal of Confederate statues
Louisiana State Police holds conference on fatal officer shooting
Louisiana State Police holds conference on fatal officer shooting