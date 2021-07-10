BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police responded to a reported carjacking at Our Lady of the Lake.

According to authorities the carjacking took place in the parking garage at the hospital on Essen Lane around 6:15 p.m.

The car is a 2019 grey Chevrolet Camaro.

At this time there are unknown reports of any injuries.

This story is developing and we’ll update it as more information comes in.

