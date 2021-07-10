Ask the Expert
Officer shot & killed in Doyline; suspect in custody

Image from the scene in Doyline where an officer has been shot.
Image from the scene in Doyline where an officer has been shot.(KSLA)
By Daffney Dawson
Published: Jul. 9, 2021 at 7:59 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker has confirmed an officer has died after being shot on Green Tree Street in Doyline.

Officials say William Earl Collins, Jr. was a full-time deputy at the Bayou Dorcheat Correction Center and was serving part-time as a Doyline police officer when he was shot.

Collins and two other deputies were responding to a disturbance call on Green Tree Road when gunfire broke out.

Collins was airlifted to Ochsner LSU Health where he died just after 7:40 p.m. The two deputies were not injured.

View the full press conference below:

The suspect is in police custody and has been transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

