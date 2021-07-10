Officer shot & killed in Doyline; suspect in custody

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker has confirmed an officer has died after being shot on Green Tree Street in Doyline.

Officials say William Earl Collins, Jr. was a full-time deputy at the Bayou Dorcheat Correction Center and was serving part-time as a Doyline police officer when he was shot.

Collins and two other deputies were responding to a disturbance call on Green Tree Road when gunfire broke out.

Collins was airlifted to Ochsner LSU Health where he died just after 7:40 p.m. The two deputies were not injured.

View the full press conference below:

The suspect is in police custody and has been transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Stay with KSLA News 12 for updates.

