LSU offers 14-year-old La. spelling bee champion a full scholarship
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Leaders at LSU have offered 14-year-old Zalia Avant-garde, who was recently announced as the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion, a full scholarship to its Honors College.
In a tweet Saturday, LSU President William Tate extended the offer to the Harvey, La. native.
With her win Thursday night, Avant-garde made history as the first African-American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee.
In addition to her spelling expertise, the teenager is also a basketball prodigy and owns three Guinness world records for dribbling multiple balls simultaneously.
Avant-garde says she hopes to to play in the WNBA one day or even work for NASA.
