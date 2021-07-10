Ask the Expert
LSU offers 14-year-old La. spelling bee champion a full scholarship

Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from Harvey, Louisiana reacts after correctly spelling a word during the...
Zaila Avant-garde, 14, from Harvey, Louisiana reacts after correctly spelling a word during the finals of the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee at Disney World Thursday, July 8, 2021, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.(John Raoux | AP)
By Bria Gremillion
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Leaders at LSU have offered 14-year-old Zalia Avant-garde, who was recently announced as the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee Champion, a full scholarship to its Honors College.

In a tweet Saturday, LSU President William Tate extended the offer to the Harvey, La. native.

With her win Thursday night, Avant-garde made history as the first African-American to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

In addition to her spelling expertise, the teenager is also a basketball prodigy and owns three Guinness world records for dribbling multiple balls simultaneously.

Avant-garde says she hopes to to play in the WNBA one day or even work for NASA.

