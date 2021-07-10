Advertisement

La. governor turns to TikTok to promote vaccines

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Jul. 8, 2021 at 3:46 PM CDT
KPLC on TikTok

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Louisiana’s governor has taken to TikTok to promote COVID-19 vaccinations.

While Gov. John Bel Edwards doesn’t post to TikTok often, one of his videos encouraging the COVID-19 vaccine has been viewed 459K times and another 115K times.

Louisiana has one of the lowest vaccination rates in the country.

The Governor’s Office says they are trying to find creative ways to promote COVID-19 vaccines and that the governor has been a good sport about the TikTok videos.

@louisianagov

Vaccines.gov for appointments, ShotAtAMillion.com to register for cash prizes and scholarships 💉💰 #JBETok #louisiana

♬ original sound - Funny Tiktoks
@louisianagov

I’ve said it before & I’ll say it again: Roll those sleeves up & get vaccinated, Louisiana. And then visit ShotAtAMillion.com 👀💰#JBETok #louisiana

♬ original sound - Gov. John Bel Edwards
@louisianagov

You’re on the clock, Louisiana. Register at ShotAtAMillion.com 💰 #louisiana #fyp #COVIDvaccine #JBETok

♬ NBA Draft Jingle - Nate Bellamy
@louisianagov

This month, get a free drink within 7 days of your COVID shot at participating bars & restaurants 🥃 #fyp #nationalbourbonday #louisiana #JBEtok

♬ original sound - Gov. John Bel Edwards
@louisianagov

I’m ready to TikTok... #lagov #COVIDvaccine #louisiana #fyp #JBEtok #govtok

♬ original sound - Gov. John Bel Edwards

Copyright 2021 KPLC. All rights reserved.

