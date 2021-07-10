Bicyclist killed in Ascension Parish crash, LSP investigating

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police is investigating bicyclist was killed in a fatal crash in Ascension Parish July 9.

According to a spokesperson with State Police, just after 11:00 p.m. July 9, troopers began investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist on LA Hwy 74 at the Interstate 10 overpass in Ascension Parish.

The bicyclist has not been identified at this time.

Authorities say the crash happened as the bicyclist was traveling southbound in the center of the southbound lane of LA Hwy 74.

At the same time, a 2011 Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 74 behind the bicyclist.

Troopers say the Ford hit the back of the bicyclist.

The bicyclist sustained serious injuries in the crash. State Police say he was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

According to authorities, the driver of the Ford was properly restrained and was not injured in the crash.

Impairment is unknown at this time, but toxicology samples were taken from the bicyclist and the driver of the Ford for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.