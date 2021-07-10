Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Advertisement

Bicyclist killed in Ascension Parish crash, LSP investigating

(AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Jul. 10, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police is investigating bicyclist was killed in a fatal crash in Ascension Parish July 9.

According to a spokesperson with State Police, just after 11:00 p.m. July 9, troopers began investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist on LA Hwy 74 at the Interstate 10 overpass in Ascension Parish.

The bicyclist has not been identified at this time.

Authorities say the crash happened as the bicyclist was traveling southbound in the center of the southbound lane of LA Hwy 74.

At the same time, a 2011 Ford F-150 was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 74 behind the bicyclist.

Troopers say the Ford hit the back of the bicyclist.

The bicyclist sustained serious injuries in the crash. State Police say he was taken to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

According to authorities, the driver of the Ford was properly restrained and was not injured in the crash.

 Impairment is unknown at this time, but toxicology samples were taken from the bicyclist and the driver of the Ford for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2021 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BRPD is asking the public to be on the look out for a stolen gray 2019 Chevrolet Camaro with a...
BRPD investigating carjacking at Our Lady of the Lake
Dedrick Weatherspoon
28-year-old man arrested after police chase ends in vehicle crashing into a building
Shamia Little's family is sharing more photographs of the missing teenager in hopes it will...
Quest to find missing teen evolves into search for clues in phone records, surveillance video
Rob McCormick (left) and Tom McCormick (right).
Man, brother indicted in scheme to steal more than $800K from state during 2020 hurricanes
Investigators learned that after an argument between two parties, shots were fired at three...
Two hurt in Donaldsonville shooting, two suspects arrested

Latest News

Louisiana State Police
Woman killed in fatal, head-on crash in Ascension Parish
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, July 10
Summer scattered storms, Saturday and Sunday
Louisiana State Police holds conference on fatal officer shooting
Louisiana State Police holds conference on fatal officer shooting
BRPD is asking the public to be on the look out for a stolen gray 2019 Chevrolet Camaro with a...
BRPD investigating carjacking at Our Lady of the Lake