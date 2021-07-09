Two hurt in Donaldsonville shooting, two suspects arrested

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two men have been arrested in connection to a shooting that unfolded in Donaldsonville last month, according to a spokesperson with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.

On June 12 around 7:30 p.m., deputies responded to a home in the 500 block of St. Vincent Street in Donaldsonville, in reference to a shooting.

Officials say investigators learned that after an argument between two parties, shots were fired at three victims while they stood in front of the home.

One of the adult victims was holding a small child when the woman was shot in the leg.

Both adults were taken to the hospital to be treated for gunshot wounds. The child was not injured or harmed in any way.

During the course of the investigation, two suspects were identified as Terrance Dupaty, Jr., 24, of Belle Rose and Tyrone Tucker, Jr., 25, of Donaldsonville.

Arrest warrants were secured for Tyrone Tucker and Terrance Dupaty who were booked at the Ascension Parish Jail on the following charges: three counts of attempted second degree murder, one count of illegal use of weapons, one count of aggravated damage to property, and one count possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

